FX option expiries for May 21 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0800 632m
- 1.0840 1.1b
- 1.0845 561m
- 1.0875 942m
- 1.0900 605m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2625 533m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.50 796m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9055 1.9m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6565 644m
- 0.6575 965m
-USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 460m
- 1.3645 1.2b
- 1.3700 1.3b
- 1.3765 668m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6115 550m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8600 434m
