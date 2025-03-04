FX option expiries for Mar 4 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0300 1.1b
- 1.0375 1b
- 1.0400 1.2b
- 1.0480 1b
- 1.0525 1b
- 1.0550 845m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 148.30 686m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8990 609m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6335 1.2b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4400 1.2b
- 1.4410 773m
- 1.4580 1.2b
