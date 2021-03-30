FX option expiries for Mar 30 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1740 693m
- 1.1800 503m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3910 530m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 109.00 700m
- 109.75 495m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7640 839m
- 0.7700 810m
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD reverses gains, heading towards 1.1750. Rising inflation expectations continue to drive the US Treasury yields higher, which in turn boosts the greenback at the euro’s expense. Meanwhile, the US-EU macro-divergence continues to remain a drag on the major. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden's divide and conquer tax plan strategy is likely to succeed
Biden's infrastructure programs will roll out this week. A second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs is expected in April, then massive tax hikes. The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Plans to Split Spending Plan in Two.