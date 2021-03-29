FX option expiries for Mar 29 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1935 1.1b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 108.70 1.5b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7700 403m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8585/90 1.2b
- 0.8600 677m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.1800 amid downbeat mood
The recovery attempts in EUR/USD remain capped below 1.1800 starting out a holiday-shortened NFP week. Macro-economic divergence continues to weigh on the common currency. The US dollar remains underpinned by the risk-off mood.
GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US dollar strength
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3800 ahead of the London open. Alike other majors, the cable also bears the burden of the US dollar strength. However, a battle of Brexit woes and the vaccine optimism in the UK seems to placate the sellers amid a quiet session.
Suez Canal Update: WTI falls 1.50% as Ever Given is now afloat
Ever Given, the giant vessel is finally re-floated after it ran aground in one of the world’s most important trade paths, Bloomberg reports, citing an update from the maritime services provider Inchcape.
Ripple eyes $0.6500 as key support continues to hold
Ripple lost more than 12% on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound ahead of the weekend and now remains on track to close the second straight week in the positive territory. Next target on the upside is located at $0.6500.