FX option expiries for June 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0600 1.9b
- 1.0700 2.3b
- 1.0725 774m
- 1.0750 851m
- 1.0800 1.4b
- 1.0860 896m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2700 1b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 155.00 802m
- 155.80 1.4b
- 156.00 1.3b
- 157.00 2.2b
- 157.75 534m
- 158.00 621m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8820 560m
- 0.8850 912m
- 0.8900 530m
- 0.9040 615m
- 0.9100 1.1b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 1.9b
- 0.6525 551m
- 0.6570 553m
- 0.6650 567m
- 0.6685 500m
- 0.6770 545m
- 0.6800 1.2b
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3665 639m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6080 462m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8450 450m
- 0.8500 671m
