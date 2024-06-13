FX option expiries for June 13 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0685 899m
- 1.0750 1.3b
- 1.0775 1.8b
- 1.0780 2b
- 1.0800 1.2b
- 1.0810 909m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2700 495m
- 1.2750 594m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 156.00 1.4b
- 156.20 616m
- 156.80 703m
- 158.10 693m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8850 720m
- 0.8900 705m
- 0.8950 1.3b
- 0.9000 949m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6630 1b
- 0.6650 1.3b
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3670 801m
- 1.3675 949m
- 1.3700 978m
- 1.3750 1.5b
- 1.3775 726m
- 1.3800 505m
