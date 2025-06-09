FX option expiries for Jun 9 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1350 1.7b
- 1.1400 1.7b
- 1.1425 2.5b
- 1.1500 2b
- 1.1525 1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 144.00 915m
- 145.00 808m
- 145.25 979m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3370 465m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8100 730m
- 0.8250 573m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 629m
