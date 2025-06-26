FX option expiries for Jun 26 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1410 926m
- 1.1415 1.9b
- 1.1500 1.2b
- 1.1525 1.2b
- 1.1600 6.7b
- 1.1625 1.4b
- 1.1650 1.3b
- 1.1700 5.4b
- 1.1750 1.3b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3600 545m
- 1.3670 533m
- 1.3700 591m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.00 1.4b
- 147.00 1b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8235 1b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6445 715m
- 0.6450 733m
- 0.6500 2.7b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3500 1.2b
- 1.3715 910m
- 1.3735 917m
- 1.3800 1.8b
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6040 612m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8560 478m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attracts some buyers to near 1.1700 ahead of US GDP release
The EUR/USD pair extends its upside to near 1.1690 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro as investors are concerned about the future independence of the US Federal Reserve. The final US Q1 Gross Domestic Product Growth Rate will be in the spotlight later on Thursday.
GBP/USD moves above 1.3700, marks fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3710 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair has marked 1.3724, a fresh high since January 2022, which was recorded on Thursday.
Gold price edges higher as USD sinks to over three-year low on Fed independence fears
Gold price attracts some buyers amid the prevailing USD selling bias. The optimism surrounding the Israel-Iran truce acts as a headwind for the commodity. Traders now look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
Litecoin holders’ profit-taking activity reaches three-month high
Litecoin is stabilizing at around $85 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered 6% so far this week. On-chain data indicate early bearish signals for LTC as holders’ profit-taking activity reaches a three-month high and dormant wallets’ activity increases, signaling growing selling pressure.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.