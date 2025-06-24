FX option expiries for Jun 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 681m
- 1.1530 618m
- 1.1550 1.3b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.00 597m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 418m
- 1.3775 724m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 as US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal diminishes
The EUR/USD pair posts a fresh weekly high to near 1.1610 during late Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The major currency pair strengthens as the US Dollar has faced a sharp sell-off, following the announcement of the Israel-Iran ceasefire by United States President Donald Trump.
GBP/USD attracts some buyers above 1.3550 after Middle East ceasefire
The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3560 during the early European session on Tuesday, bolstered by the weaker US Dollar. Traders will closely watch the Bank of England's Governor Bailey speech, along with the Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell’s semiannual testimonies later on Tuesday.
Gold price bears seem reluctant as a weaker USD offsets Iran-Israel ceasefire
Gold price extends the previous day’s slide amid the Israel-Iran ceasefire announcement. July Fed rate cut bets weigh heavily on the USD, supporting the non-yielding commodity. The XAU/USD bears also seem reluctant to commit ahead of speeches from influential FOMC members.
Tether’s USDT supply on Tron surpasses $80 billion
Tron stabilizes around $0.270 on Tuesday, following a 3.5% recovery the previous day. This recovery was supported as TRX reached a major milestone for the network, as the supply of Tether’s USDT stablecoin on the Tron blockchain has surpassed $80 billion, reflecting rapid growth and adoption.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.