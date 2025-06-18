FX option expiries for Jun 18 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1450 1.1b
- 1.1460 1b
- 1.1500 3.9b
- 1.1525 982m
- 1.1600 1.2b
- 1.1650 972m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3550 582m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.00 692m
- 144.00 844m
- 146.00 503m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 1.8b
- 1.3700 532m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6300 453m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5760 1.1b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8575 534m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces to near 0.6500; looks to Fed decision for fresh impetus
AUD/USD attempts a tepid bounce to near 0.6500 in the Asian session on Wednesday, though it lacks bullish conviction as traders opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting before placing directional bets. Trade and rising geopolitical tensions continue to sag investors' confidence, limiting the risk-sensitive Aussie's upswing.
USD/JPY hangs close to weekly top as Fed decision looms large
USD/JPY is holding its uptrend for the fourth straight day, trading close to the weekly high near 145.50 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Reduced bets for another rate hike by the BoJ in 2025 and diminishing odds for an early US-Japan trade deal undermine the Japanese Yen. The US Dollar loses traction ahead of the Fed verdict.
Gold price flat lines below $3,400; looks to Fed for some meaningful impetus
Gold price struggles to gain traction as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of the Fed rate decision. The USD retreats from the weekly high amid Fed rate cut bets and lends support to the commodity. Trade-related uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions further benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple dips as US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict looms
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple prices hovered around key levels on Wednesday after falling the previous day. The crypto market turned risk-averse amid growing concerns that the United States could intervene in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.