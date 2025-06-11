FX option expiries for Jun 11 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1200 1.7b
- 1.1300 2.9b
- 1.1400 2.8b
- 1.1500 2.2b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3450 757m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.00 1b
- 14430 831m
- 145.00 1.3b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8250 440m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6405 462m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3670 867m
- 1.3800 650m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5800 778m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1400 due to easing tariff tensions between US, China
EUR/USD loses ground after registering gains in the previous two consecutive sessions, trading around 1.1400 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar receives support from easing tariff tensions between the United States and China.
GBP/USD extends downside below 1.3500 ahead of US CPI release
The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to around 1.3475 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling weakens against the US Dollar due to a weaker UK employment report. Later on Wednesday, the attention will shift to the US May Consumer Price Index inflation.
Gold price climbs closer to overnight swing high despite trade optimism, firmer USD
Gold price regains positive traction following the previous day’s range-bound price moves. Trade-related uncertainties and geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven precious metal. A modest USD strength might cap the XAU/USD ahead of the critical US inflation figures.
Top Crypto Gainers: UNI, XDC, JTO - DeFi tokens surge as Paul Atkins favors self-custody
Paul Atkins’ support for self-custody and other on-chain activities sparked a rally in DeFi tokens. DeFi token Uniswap jumped 26% on Tuesday, becoming the top gainer in the last 24 hours. XDC Network and Jito record double-digit growth amid a broader market recovery.
US-China trade talks plus economic resilience: A market that looks through the chaos
As US-China trade talks in London extend into a second day, investors are looking for direction amid a swirl of competing headlines—continued tariff threats, the Trump-Musk breakup, and civil unrest in LA. Risks are broadening across multiple fronts, but markets are holding firm.