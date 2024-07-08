FX option expiries for July 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0650 765m
- 1.0675 842m
- 1.0700 2.1b
- 1.0715 1.2b
- 1.0750 1b
- 1.0800 2.9b
- 1.0815 536m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 160.00 840m
- 161.00 858m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2750 451m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6650 505m
- 0.6700 1.3b
- 0.6710 325m
- 0.6720 680m
- 0.6750 592m
- 0.6765 757m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3575 627m
- 1.3710 653m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6135 494m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 603m
