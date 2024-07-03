FX option expiries for July 3 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0600 1.1b
- 1.0675 1.6b
- 1.0685 1.2b
- 1.0700 1.7b
- 1.0750 1.3b
- 1.0800 1.4b
- 1.0870 863m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 159.50 870m
- 160.20 748m
- 162.00 660m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8800 2.8b
- 0.8985 809m
- 0.9050 1.2b
- 0.9150 790m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6450 1.3b
- 0.6650 554m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3500 1.8b
- 1.3660 880m
- 1.3900 595m
