FX option expiries for July 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0735 705m
- 1.0745 698m
- 1.0950 1b
- 1.0990 3.2b
- 1.1000 1b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2750 406m
- 1.2950 454m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 155.00 2.2b
- 155.50 825m
- 156.00 1.1b
- 156.05 1.2b
- 157.25 770m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8765 500m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 1.7b
- 0.6660 456m
- 0.6720 1.1b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3750 532m
- 1.3800 464m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 530m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD oscillates near 1.0850 in the early European session on Wednesday, flirting with two-week lows. The pair turns cautious ahead of preliminary Eurozone PMI data while the US Dollar faces fresh selling amid the USD/JPY slide. US PMIs eyed as well.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2900, UK/ US PMIs eyed
GBP/USD remains under pressure below 1.2900 early Wednesday. Broad risk-aversion offsets the USD/JPY decline-driven US Dollar weakness, rendering negative for the pair. The focus now shifts to the UK and US S&P Global PMI readings.
Gold stays hopeful above $2,400, as US PMI data loom
Gold price is looking to build on the previous rebound above $2,400 in Asian trading on Wednesday, despite a buoyant tone seen around the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields. Gold traders now look forward to the global preliminary business PMI data for fresh trading impetus.
PEPE price poised for a rally after retesting trendline support
PEPE price broke out of a descending channel pattern, surging by 12%, but is experiencing a corrective pullback, trading 2.3% lower at $0.0000121 as of Wednesday.
Bank of Canada: Rate cut expected; forward guidance eyed
The Bank of Canada will take centre stage at 13:45 GMT. Alongside the rate decision, the central bank will deliver the rate statement and the Monetary Policy Report, released quarterly and providing investors with a glimpse of what the central bank expects in Q3.