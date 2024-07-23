FX option expiries for July 23 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0750 1b
- 1.0880 458m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2650 720m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 155.85 787m
- 157.20 804m
- 157.35 774m
- 158.85 772m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD inches higher to near 1.0900; next barrier at four-month highs
EUR/USD advances for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.0900 during early Tuesday's European session. The analysis of the daily chart shows a weakening of a bullish trend, as the pair is positioned below an ascending channel.
GBP/USD bullish potential seems intact while above 1.2900 mark
GBP/USD lacks firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow range on Tuesday. The fundamental backdrop and the technical setup seem tilted in favor of bulls. A convincing break below the 1.2900 mark is needed to negative the positive bias.
Gold's struggle with $2,400 extends amid market caution
Gold price is making another attempt to reclaim $2,400 on a sustained basis, replicating the moves seen during Monday’s Asian trading. Gold price appears to be benefiting from a typical market caution and renewed China’s economic worries and ahead of key US earnings reports.
Bitcoin finds support around the $67,000 level
Bitcoin and Ripple prices are holding steady around their respective weekly and daily support levels, hinting at an imminent rally. Meanwhile, Ethereum is encountering resistance at the $3,530 mark; a decisive close above this level would signal a bullish breakthrough.
Earnings review
In recent years, the focus has been on the Magnificent 7, particularly Nvidia’s monster earnings reports, which have dominated the market. While Nvidia’s results are still extremely important for overall sentiment, there is a hope that sales growth and revenues can pick up across a broad range of global markets and sectors.