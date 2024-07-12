FX option expiries for July 12 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0650 1.8b
- 1.0690 1.1b
- 1.0695 873m
- 1.0700 896m
- 1.0800 1.7b
- 1.0850 2.4b
- 1.0900 934m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 158.80 501m
- 160.00 1.2b
- 160.50 1.2b
- 162.00 988m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2850 831m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8900 636m
- 0.9000 588m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6620 647m
- 0.6715 493m
- 0.6770 591m
- 0.6800 668m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3630 1.1b
- 1.3645 639m
- 1.3650 674m
