FX option expiries for July 10 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0645 956m
- 1.0650 2b
- 1.0760 839m
- 1.0770 1.4b
- 1.0775 1.3b
- 1.0795 755m
- 1.0875 1b
- 1.0900 1.3b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 159.50 1.9b
- 160.00 2.8b
- 161.00 835m
- 161.20 695m
- 161.50 1.2b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6750 427m
- 0.6770 1b
- 0.6810 716m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3660 568m
- 1.3665 438m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6175 435m
- 0.6300 505m
