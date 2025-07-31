FX option expiries for Jul 31 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1400 1.2b
- 1.1475 1.4b
- 1.1490 1.4b
- 1.1650 2.1b
- 1.1665 1.1b
- 1.1700 2b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3250 531m
- 1.3315 609m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.00 971m
- 148.00 557m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6465 1b
- 0.6500 836m
- 0.6600 1.7b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3675 620m
- 1.3740 744m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5965 653m
