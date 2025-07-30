FX option expiries for Jul 30 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1525 1.2b
- 1.1550 1.6b
- 1.1700 1.2b
- 1.1710 1.3b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.50 919m
- 148.30 935m
- 148.65 1.1b
- 149.00 1.9b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 789m
- 0.6550 1.3b
- 0.6600 1.1b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3700 764m
- 1.3770 980m
- 1.3775 1.6b
