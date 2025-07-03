FX option expiries for Jul 3 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time vi a DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1550 3.4b
- 1.1600 5.6b
- 1.1625 1.9b
- 1.1650 1.4b
- 1.1700 4.3b
- 1.1725 1.4b
- 1.1750 2.6b
- 1.1770 1.3b
- 1.1775 3.2b
- 1.1800 8.4b
- 1.1825 1.7b
- 1.1850 2.4b
- 1.1900 1.8b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3600 518m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 142.00 1.5b
- 144.00 1b
- 144.50 1b
- 145.00 1.8b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 1b
- 0.6550 622m
- 0.6600 1.4b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3500 1.1b
- 1.3600 2.5b
- 1.3725 956m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8500 517m
- 0.8590 473m
- 0.8640 523m
