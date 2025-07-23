FX option expiries for Jul 23 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 818m
- 1.1700 1.6b
- 1.1800 1.3b
- 1.1865 859m
- 1.1900 1.6b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.7825 600m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.60 1b
- 146.65 901m
- 147.00 1b
- 148.00 1.3b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 643m
- 0.6525 683m
- 0.6580 671m
- 0.6670 615m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3625 796m
- 1.3640 704m
