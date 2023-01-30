FX option expiries for January 30 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 130.00 435m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.7050 419m
Reuters notes: "A programming glitch means Refinitiv SDRV is only showing DTCC trades done before 03 Dec 2022. Specialists are working on a fix and apologise for the inconvenience."
