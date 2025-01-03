FX option expiries for Jan 3 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0200 1.7b
- 1.0250 1.9b
- 1.0300 3.4b
- 1.0425 633m
- 1.0575 759m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.50 400m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4220 1.8b
- 1.4250 630m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5650 681m
