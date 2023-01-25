FX option expiries for Jan 25 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8505 480m
- 0.9065 489m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.0900 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is holding higher ground near 1.0900 in the early European morning this Wednesday. The pair is taking advantage of a subdued US Dollar and sluggish Treasury bond yields, as investors stay wary ahead of Thursday's US Q4 GDP. Germany's IFO coming up next.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2300 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2300 heading into Wednesday’s London open. The US Dollar licks its wounds amid broad risk aversion and muted US Treasury yields, lending some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Gold: $1,940 is a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls Premium
Gold price returns to the red amid a pause in the US Dollar sell-off. The latest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields weighs on Gold price. Investors take profits on Gold longs ahead of critical United States data.
Bitcoin Jesus fails to settle $20.9 million in crypto options trades for bankrupt lender Genesis Global
Bitcoin Jesus Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global. Genesis has summoned Ver to repay at least $20.9 million in damages after the Bitcoin evangelist failed to settle crypto options transactions before the payment deadline.
Tesla Q4 earnings on the agenda
Tesla’s stock had a devastating year in response to Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. Having erased more than half of its pandemic rally, investors are now wondering whether the stock could revive its fortune in the coming months.