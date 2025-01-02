FX option expiries for Jan 2 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0400 2.5b
- 1.0450 1.2b
- 1.0500 2b
- 1.0600 1.2b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2500 1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.30 2.1b
- 156.65 1.1b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6175 620m
- 0.6400 702m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4180 847m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5650 441m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds rebound above 0.6200 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD holds its recovery above 0.6200 in the Asian session on Thursday. Disappointing China's Caixin PMI data for December combined with a fresh US Dollar buying fails to deter the Aussie amid a negative shift in risk sentiment on the first trading day of 2025.
Gold kicks off 2025 on the front foot
Gold price is trading on the front foot, kicking off 2025 on Thursday. Gold buyers appear defiant amidst a broad-based US Dollar strength, targeting $2,650 on an extended rebound from the $2,600 key level.
These three narratives could fuel crypto in 2025, experts say
Crypto market experienced higher adoption and inflow of institutional capital in 2024. Experts predict the trends to look forward to in 2025, as the market matures and the Bitcoin bull run continues.
USD/JPY drops to test 157.00 amid thin trading
USD/JPY turns south to test 157.00 in Thursday's Asian trading, erasing early gains. The pair loses traction as risk sentiment deteriorates on bleak Chinese PMI data and revives the safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen. Thin liquidity conditions also exaggerate USD/JPY moves as Japan is on holiday.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.