FX option expiries for Feb 18 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0300 3.5b
- 1.0340 1.8b
- 1.0400 1b
- 1.0450 947m
- 1.0500 1.3b
- 1.0625 867m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2600 614m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.00 1.1b
- 155.00 1.1b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4185 472m
- 1.4295 1.1b
- 1.4300 929m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8315 650m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades RBA decision-led spike to 0.6370, Bullock's presser eyed
AUD/USD is reversing the knee-jerk spike to near 0.6370 following the RBA's expected interest rate cut to 4.1% and the Bank's cautious approach on further policy easing. Aussie buyers turn cautious amid the US Dollar rebound and ahead of RBA Governor Bullock's presser.
USD/JPY bounces in sync with US Dollar, regains 152.00
USD/JPY rebounds from over a one-week low to regain 152.00 early Tuesday. The optimism over a delay in Trump's reciprocal tariffs and a US Dollar rebound underpin the pair. However, the upside could be capped amid increased BoJ rate hike bets this year.
Gold turns cautious, awaits US-Russia talks, Fedspeak
Gold price is treading water near $2,900 early Tuesday, struggling to build on the previous rebound. Gold buyers turn cautious amid a broad-based US Dollar rebound, bracing for the much-awaited US-Russia bilateral talks in Saudi Arabia.
XRP slides below $2.72 as Elon Musk's DOGE shift focus to SEC
Ripple's XRP saw a 4% decline in the early Asian session on Tuesday following an announcement that the Department of Government Efficiency is targeting the Securities and Exchange Commission as the next agency to face its examination process.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalemate soon coming to an end
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. Amid this consolidation, investor sentiment remains indecisive, with US spot ETFs recording a $580.2 million net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.