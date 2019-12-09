FX option expiries for Dec 9 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1080 516m
- 1.1100 834m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3000 241m
- 1.3100 523m
- 1.3200 434m
- 1.3250 376m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 108.60 443m
- 108.70 715m
- 110.00 477m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3220 1.0bn
- 1.3300 1.5bn
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8500 525m
- 0.8525 650m
EUR/USD looks heavy after Friday's bearish outside day
EUR/USD risks reporting losses on Monday, having charted a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Friday. The dollar will likely remain bid with markets no longer expecting the Fed to cut rates before the November 2020 Presidential Elections.
GBP/USD recovers Friday’s losses to 1.3150 as Tories top UK election polls
GBP/USD keeps the recovery mode intact near 1.3150 while heading into the London open on Monday. The spot seems to cheer the Tory lead in all the polls for this week’s UK election.
Forex Today: US dollar buoyed by NFP, trade jitters ahead of a Big week
Forex today experienced a sense of caution in Asia this Monday, as Sunday’s dismal Chinese trade data combined with looming US Dec. 15 tariffs overshadowed the latest trade optimism.
Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having registered its biggest single-day decline in four weeks on Friday. China's data may embolden President Trump to take more aggressive measures.
USD/JPY treads water around 108.60 ahead of a Big week
USD/JPY keeps its range around 108.60, as the yen bulls look to take advantage of upbeat Japanese Q3 data. Further, negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures weigh down on the spot. All eyes on FOMC and Trump's Dec. 15 tariffs.