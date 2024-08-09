FX option expiries for Aug 9 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0775 1.2b
- 1.0800 820m
- 1.0900 3.1b
- 1.0905 737m
- 1.1000 616m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.00 795m
- 147.00 581m
- 149.00 571m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8700 539m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6450 596m
- 0.6600 3.1b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3700 519m
- 1.3730 419m
- 1.3750 595m
- 1.3850 1.1b
