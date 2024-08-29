FX option expiries for Aug 29 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1050 438m
- 1.1100 618m
- 1.1160 888m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3050 406m
- 1.3200 562m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 143.80 625m
- 144.25 395m
- 145.00 525m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6770 316m
- 0.6840 704m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3450 803m
- 1.3480 425m
- 1.3500 1b
- 1.3540 1.7b
