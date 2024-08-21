FX option expiries for Aug 21 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0890 847m
- 1.1000 1.4b
- 1.1025 911m
- 1.1100 1.1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.60 742m
- 146.75 957m
- 148.00 780m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8750 443m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6645 486m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3720 410m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5950 650m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8625 401m
