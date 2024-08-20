FX option expiries for Aug 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0900 752m
- 1.0915 729m
- 1.0925 2.3b
- 1.0950 1b
- 1.1000 2.4b
- 1.1095 753m
- 1.1100 1.2b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 142.50 750m
- 144.80 700m
- 145.00 750m
- 148.00 1.5b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8600 975m
- 0.8800 971m
- 0.8810 1.6b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 740m
- 0.6745 446m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3595 504m
- 1.3800 1.2b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8475 439m
