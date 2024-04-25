FX option expiries for Apr 25 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0595 390m
- 1.0640 1.2b
- 1.0650 990m
- 1.0700 750m
- 1.0750 767m
- 1.0760 642m
- 1.0800 689m
- 1.0850 839m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2410 400m
- 1.2500 432m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 153.00 1.7b
- 154.00 1.2b
- 155.00 1.9b
- 155.25 441m
- 155.85 1.2b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6430 559m
- 0.6635 505m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3650 379m
- 1.3750 457m
