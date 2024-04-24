FX option expiries for Apr 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0550 565m
- 1.0575 400m
- 1.0600 440m
- 1.0610 1.1b
- 1.0650 1.1b
- 1.0700 2.3b
- 1.0705 645m
- 1.0725 860m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2450 613m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 153.00 452m
- 153.50 1.5b
- 154.00 902m
- 155.40 1b
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9150 765m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6325 500m
- 0.6400 472m
- 0.65425 335m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 600m
- 1.3650 625m
- 1.3680 914m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8600 351m
