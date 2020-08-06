Further rangebound seen in USD/JPY – UOB

The 105.00-106.60 range is expected to dominate the price action in USD/JPY in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that USD ‘is likely to drift lower to 105.35; next support at 105.00 is unlikely to come into the picture’. Our view was correct as USD dropped to a low of 105.30 before recovering and traded sideways for the rest of the sessions. Momentum indicators are mostly neutral now and for today, USD is likely to consolidate and trade between 105.25 and 105.75.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted on Monday (03 Aug, spot at 106.00) that the ‘outlook is unclear and USD could trade in a choppy manner within a broad 105.00/107.00 range’. However, USD traded in a relatively calm manner as it drifted lower over the past few days. The price action offers no fresh clues and for now, we continue to expect USD to consolidate, albeit within a narrower range of 105.00/106.00. Looking forward, only a clear break of 104.70 would indicate that USD is ready to tackle the 104.00 level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits four-month high amid upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32, the highest since March. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates. Dollar weakness is also in play. UK Construction PMI beat with 58.1 points.
EUR/USD retreats after hitting new two-year highs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850 after hitting new two-year highs earlier. The dollar is pressured amid fiscal stimulus uncertainty, Sino-American tensions, and weak US data. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold consolidates near all-time highs, around $2050 region
Gold built on this week’s bullish break through the key $2000 psychological mark. Worries about the US economic recovery benefitted the safe-haven commodity. The ongoing slide in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive move.
Forex Today: Gold up, dollar down amid stalled fiscal talks, vaccine hopes, ahead of jobless claims
The US dollar remains on the back foot while gold shines, following experienced on Thursday, partially in response to hints of weak Non-Farm Payrolls. US jobless are eyed on Thursday. Hopes of a coronavirus vaccine boost markets while ongoing fiscal talks in Washington are eyed.
WTI retreats from 5-month highs
WTI is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday. Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.