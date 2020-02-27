Further rangebound expected in USD/CNH – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the consolidative theme in USD/CNH is seen unaltered in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 7.0150 and 7.0382 yesterday, close to our expected sideway-trading range of 7.0150/7.0400. The quiet price action no fresh clues and we continue to expect USD to trade between 7.0150 and 7.0400 for now.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After USD staged a strong rally last Thursday, we highlighted on Friday (21 Feb, spot at 7.0460) that ‘further USD strength is likely’ but we were of the view ‘it is too early to anticipate a move to the Dec’s peak at 7.0865’. USD subsequently rose to 7.0567 before easing off. The weak opening this morning suggests 7.0567 is likely an interim top. From here, USD could trade sideways for a period, likely between 6.9800 and 7.0500.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines, hopes for German stimulus
EUR/USD is extending its gains toward 1.0950 as coronavirus fears weigh on US yields and the dollar. Hopes for German fiscal stimulus is also helping. US GDP and Durables are eyed next.
GBP/USD falls below 1.29 as UK adopts tough Brexit line
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the UK threatens to walk out of post-Brexit talks with the EU within four months. Official negotiations begin on Monday.
Forex Today: Markets, dollar slump after Trump's coronavirus response, crypto retreat, US data eyed
President Donald Trump has addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, saying the US is prepared, that is just the flu, and tapping Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the response.
WTI consolidates near 13-month low amid coronavirus-led demand concerns
Bears take a breather, allowing a phase of consolidation in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) over the last hours, as they keep an eye on fresh coronavirus-related developments globally and the key US growth numbers for the next push lower.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.