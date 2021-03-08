Further losses look likely in AUD/USD – UOB

AUD/USD is likely to trend downwards in the next weeks, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Last Friday, we expected a lower AUD but we were of the view that ‘the prospect for weakness to extend to 0.7670 is not high’. The subsequent sharp but short-lived drop to 0.7624 came as a surprise. The swift and sharp bounce from the low has scope to extend but is not expected to break the solid resistance at 0.7760 (minor resistance is at 0.7730). Support is at 0.7675 followed by 0.7645. The 0.7624 low is not expected to come into the picture.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted last Friday (05 Mar, spot at 0.7720) that AUD ‘is likely to trade with a downward bias towards 0.7670’. We added, ‘looking forward, the next support below 0.7670 is at 0.7630’. While our view for AUD to move lower was not wrong, we did not anticipate the sharp but short-lived drop to 0.7624 and the subsequent strong bounce from the low. The price actions have clouded the outlook somewhat but the overall reading still points to a lower AUD. That said, it may take a while before AUD revisits the 0.7625 level. On the upside, a break of 0.7800 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate the current downside risk has dissipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.1900 amid worsening mood, higher yields
EUR/USD erases the early US stimulus-fuelled gains and recedes to 1.1900, as the Treasury yields remain elevated. The US-Eurozone growth divergence, oil rally bodes well for the dollar. The downside will likely gather pace if the Eurozone Sentix data disappoints.
GBP/USD: Bulls defend 1.3800 as UK unlock begins, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD trades above 1.3800, recovering from lower levels. The UK aims for gradual exit to lockdown, covid-led deaths drop to the lowest since October. On the other side of the Atlantic, US Senate passed $1.9 trillion stimulus, boosting the Treasury yields. Bailey awaited.
Gold: Uptick might still be seen as an opportunity for XAU/USD bears
Gold consolidated its recent slide to multi-month lows and remained confined in a range on Friday. The passage of the US stimulus bill, attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities extended some support.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).