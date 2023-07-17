CEE FX showed a strong rally last week. Economists at ING expect the same story this week.
Global conditions boost the region
The region should still benefit today from EUR/USD's move higher late last week.
Sentiment remains open to risk and the renewed fall in gas prices to the lowest levels since early June is playing into the hands of the HUF in particular. The calendar in the region has little to offer and so the main focus will be on the global story.
Overall, we expect further gains across the region albeit at a slower pace. The Hungarian Forint remains our favourite in the CEE region. We expect the Forint to strengthen further below 373 EUR/HUF. However, we also expect further gains from the Polish Zloty and Czech Koruna with moves below EUR/PLN 4.40 and EUR 23.70/CZK.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1250 amid a cautious mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1250, reversing the pullback from multi-month highs in early Europe. The US Dollar recovery is fizzling out, allowing EUR/USD to resume the upside, despite a cautious market mood.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.3100 in the early European trading, as the US Dollar struggles to gain any meaningful recovery momentum even though markets turn cautious. Increased bets for aggressive BoE tightening are likely to underpin the major.
Gold retreat appears elusive beyond $1,935
Gold Price remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day, extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest level in a month, as the US Dollar consolidates recent losses amid a sluggish start of the week.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Now that the COMP token is rallying when the entire crypto market is either crashing or moving sideways, it could be a hint that DeFi altcoins could pump again.
China growth disappoints – US earnings in focus
The Chinese economy grew 6.3% in Q2 and that’s faster than a 4.5% growth in Q1 but lower than the market estimate of 7.3%. Now don’t be blindsided by the strong look of these numbers.