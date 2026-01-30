Fund flows indicate mixed sentiment – TD Securities

TD Securities Global Strategy Team reports on the latest fund flows, highlighting a significant outflow from Global Equities, particularly from China, which recorded its largest weekly outflow on record. In contrast, Global Bond funds continued to see inflows, with the US accounting for the majority. The report indicates that while EM narrowly avoided outflows, the overall sentiment remains cautious.

Mixed sentiment in fund flows

"Global Equities recorded a second consecutive week of outflows (-$15.4bn), driven by the largest weekly outflow on record from China. DM equities more than reversed last week’s outflows, with $27.4bn in inflows, while EM saw outflows of -$42.9bn."

"China’s outflows of -$60.5bn marked the highest weekly outflow on record, while the rest of the regional aggregates in both EM and DM recorded strong inflows."

"Global Bond funds recorded flows of $17bn, marking their 40th consecutive week of inflows. The US accounted for the vast majority of inflows at $16bn."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)