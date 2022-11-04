- FUBO jumped more than 4% on Q3 results.
- FuboTV offered up a beat on top and bottom lines.
- FUBO stock is down 90% over the past year.
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines. FUBO stock has risen 4.7% to $3.55.
FuboTV earnings news
Fubo reported Q3 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.52, which was about 10 cents ahead of the average forecast from Wall Street. Likewise, revenue of $225 million beat consensus of $213 million.
Guidance for the fourth quarter was rather conservative, however. Management said that revenue would arrive between $227.5 million and $282.5 million – an unusually wide range. The midpoint here – $250 million – was well under the prior consensus from analysts of just above $275 million. The company also said it expected to have about 1.365 million subscribers by the end of the year.
The market is likely mostly enthused by the fact that while much of the pandemic's top growth stocks are seeing hefty sales growth percentages fall by the wayside, FuboTV still grew sales by just under 44% YoY in the third quarter.
“Revenue and subscriber growth for our global streaming business was solid with North American subscribers reaching a record high of 1,231,000," said CEO David Gandler in a statement. "As our premium offering continues to drive an ever greater number of consumers to our platform, our differentiated product experience and broad content portfolio keep them engaged - with this quarter representing an all-time low for subscriber churn."
Gandler especially focused on the 10 percentage point drop in adjusted EBITDA Margin to -41.2%. Of course, that still looks quite poor as a snapshot, but at least it is an improvement. Also, it distracts from the fact that total operating expenses grew at about the same rate as revenue and that the net loss grew by 44% YoY.
Source: Q3 Shareholder Letter
FuboTV stock forecast
The 8-week moving average is now pushing above the 30-week average – a positive sign. This was helped by the mid-August surge to $8.14, which dissipated rather abruptly. Despite being down 90% over the past year, however, FUBO stock has actually recovered on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and is no longer in oversold territory. The market seems to be saying that it is now fairly priced.
FUBO weekly chart
The daily chart below shows a number of recent lower highs, however. FUBO bulls have their work cut out for them. First, they need to conquer the October 18 high at $4.74. Then they have resistance from mid-September at $5.12. Supporters will need to focus on these two points of resistance before they can think about the longer-term high at $8.14.
FUBO daily chart
The author owns shares of FUBO.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends recovery toward 0.9900
EURUSD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 0.9850 during the American trading hours on Friday. Despite the upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls report, the US Dollar stays under strong selling pressure in the risk-positive market environment, fueling the pair's rally.
GBPUSD closes in on 1.1300 on US Dollar selloff
GBPUSD preserves its bullish momentum and advances toward 1.1300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand despite the upbeat October jobs report as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold climbs above $1,660 as US yields retreat
Gold has extended its daily rally and surpassed $1,660 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains after the US October labour market data, fueling XAUUSD's daily advance.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines. FUBO stock has risen 4.7% to $3.55.