FTSE 100 to rise over the next couple of years, targeting 7,500 by end-2021 – CE

The partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK failed to help the FTSE 100 reclaim any ground on the S&P 500. Even so, despite the recent surge in the yields of 10-year government bonds, the FTSE 100 hit a fresh post-pandemic high last week. And the more domestic-orientated FTSE 250 index has risen by 7.9% since the start of the year, regaining its pre-pandemic level. All in all, the composition of UK equities mean they should especially benefit from the economic recovery, according to strategists at Capital Economics.
Rapid economic recovery to support UK equities
“Despite their slower rebound in Q1, the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, the composition of the FTSE 100 and favourable valuations means there is scope for UK equities to outperform their global rivals in the second half of the year.”
“Materials, energy, financial and consumer-facing sectors have continued to be among the best-performing sectors in the FTSE All-Share Index since the vaccine news on 9th November 2020. And the index will be buoyed by its larger weightings towards these sectors which we expect to fare best as the recovery gathers pace.”
“UK equities are still trading at cheaper valuations than in the US. Overall, we expect the FTSE 100 to rise from 6,915 currently to 7,500 by the end of 2021 and to 8,250 by the end of 2022.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
