Front-month Brent spread signals tightest market conditions in a year

The front-month brent spread jumped to $0.27 on Tuesday, the highest level since February.

Brent's forward curve is in full backwardation – a market condition where prices of a futures contract are trading below the expected spot prices at the contract maturity.

According to Saxo Bank analysts, it indicates the tightest market conditions in a year, a bullish price development.

Brent is currently trading at $56.15 per barrel, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.