French Pres. Macron: Brexit was based on lies, exaggerations and cheques that will never come

"The 2016 Brexit campaign was based on lies, exaggerations and cheques that were promised but will never come," French President Emanuel Macron said on Friday.
"Brexit was possible because Europe was made out to be a scapegoat for our difficulties all too often," Macron added. "The EU must be reformed deeply. EU 27 countries will remain united, France will defend the interests of its fishing and agriculture industries."
Key quotes
"We want a close relationship with Britain post Brexit but Britain cannot be in an out of the EU at the same time."
"British people will no longer have the same rights in the EU."
"There is a long history between France and Britain, one made of blood, freedom, courage and battles, I will not forget that."
"French people will never forget how much they owe Britain."
"Will visit the UK soon to reinforce bilateral ties."
GBP reaction
The GBP/USD pair ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.3195, adding 0.78% on a daily basis.
