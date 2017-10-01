French Macron: Euro may not exist in 10 years

Candidate for the French presidential elections, Emmanuel Macron, was on the wires earlier today, via Reuters, posting remarks on the shared currency as well as on the Eurozone outlook going forward.

Key Quotes:

"The dysfunctioning of the euro is of good use to Germany

“The euro is a weak Deutsche Mark”

“The status quo is synonymous, in 10 years' time, with the dismantling of the euro."

“The truth is that we must collectively recognize that the euro is incomplete and cannot last without major reforms”

“It has not provided Europe with full international sovereignty against the dollar on its rules”

“It has not provided Europe with a natural convergence between the different member states"