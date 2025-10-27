French government faces no-confidence threat over wealth tax

France’s Socialist party leader has threatened to bring down Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government by Monday if their budget conditions are not met, Reuters reported on Friday.

Olivier Faure, whose party holds a swing vote in the hung parliament, said that he would file a no-confidence bill early next week if billionaires are not forced to pay more tax.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading 0.01% higher on the day to trade at 1.1630.