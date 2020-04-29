French FinMin Le Maire: Will tighten controls on non-EU foreign investment

While speaking to LCI television on Wednesday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire noted that his government will tighten restrictions on foreign investments from outside Europe in French companies to limit foreign control over strategic sectors and technologies, per Reuters.

Would lower the threshold to 10% for investments in large companies until end of the year.

In this period of crisis, some companies are vulnerable, some technologies are fragile and could be bought by foreign competitors at a low cost. I won’t let it happen.

Would add biotechnology companies to a list of sectors that requires government approval for an investment from outside Europe to go ahead.