French FinMin Le Maire: Economic reconstruction is absolute priority going forward

Reconstruction of the economy is an absolute priority in the coming months, said the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday.

Additional comments

“We can make savings regarding public spending.”

“Working from home remains a preferred option but it is not the panacea.”

“We need to ensure that those who are working still have consumer spending power.”

“No plans to reduce vat tax.”

Market reaction

The shared currency remains unfazed by the above comments. EUR/USD remains driven by the US dollar dynamics, as broad risk-aversion boosts the haven bids for the buck.

The spot, currently, trades at 1.1227, down 0.21% on the day.