France's Macron: Trump told leaders he wanted to strike a deal with China

Speaking at a joint press conference with US President Trump on the final day of the 45th G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz, French President Emmanuel Macron said that President Trump told other leaders at the summit that he wanted to strike a deal with China and added that the US-China tensions were creating uncertainty.

The impact of these comments on the market sentiment was relatively muted with the US Dollar Index continuing to move sideways near the 98 mark.