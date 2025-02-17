The US Dollar alternated gains with losses in the area of two-month lows in a context of marginal trading conditions amid the inactivity in the US markets due to the Washington’s Day holiday.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 18:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) navigated a vacillating session in the sub-107.00 zone, or multi-week lows, following the absence of volatility in the broader FX galaxy. The NAHB Housing Market Index is due, along with the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, TIC Flows, and speeches by Waller, Barr and Daly.
EUR/USD traded with marginal loses after returning to the region below the 1.0500 mark. The ZEW’s Economic Sentiment gauge in Germany and the euro bloc will precede the speech by the ECB’s Cipollone and the ECOFIN Meeting.
GBP/USD maintained its bullish bias in place above the key 1.2600 hurdle. The UK docket will feature the labour market report along with the speech by the BoE’s Bailey.
Further appreciation of the Japanese yen kept USD/JPY on the back foot in the area of multi-day lows around 151.30. The BoJ’s Takada will be the only release in the domestic calendar.
AUD/USD clinched new two-months tops around 0.6370, extending further its monthly recovery. The RBA will hold its monetary policy meeting, followed by Governor M. Bullock’s press conference.
Prices of WTI rebounded modestly amid the indecisive greenback, potential ceasefire talks in the Russia-Ukraine war and supply disruptions in the Caspian region.
Prices of Gold partially faded Friday’s deep sell-off and flirted with the $2,900 region against the backdrop of the lack of direction in the dollar and steady concerns around US tariffs. Silver prices followed suit and advanced to the $32.50 zone per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Warming up or the RBA
AUD/USD added to the move higher and rose to new two-month peaks near 0.6370 on the back of the soft tone in the US Dollar and rising expectation ahead of the RBA’s interest rate decision.
EUR/USD: Next target comes at 1.0530
EUR/USD traded in an inconclusive fashion amid the equally vacillating development in the Greenback, returning to the sub-1.0500 region following reduced trading conditions in response to the US Presidents’ Day holiday.
Gold resumes the upside around $2,900
Gold prices leave behind Friday's marked pullback and regain some composure, managing to retest the $2,900 region per ounce troy amid the generalised absence of volatility on US Presidents' Day holiday.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH outperforms top cryptocurrencies, sees $1.1 billion in stablecoin inflows
Ethereum (ETH) is up 1% on Monday, stretching its weekly gains to nearly 3%, while other top blockchains experience losses. The top altcoin's recent outperformance can be attributed to rising stablecoin inflows and investment from institutional investors through ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalemate soon coming to an end
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. Amid this consolidation, investor sentiment remains indecisive, with US spot ETFs recording a $580.2 million net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.