The Greenback resumed its bearish sentiment and returned to the area of multi-month troughs on Wednesday, always against an unchanged tariff backdrop and Chief Powell’s neutral message from his remarks in Chicago.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 17:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) tumbled to the low-99.00s accompanied by further decline in US yields across the curve. Building Permits, Housing Starts, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims are all expected.
EUR/USD regained upside traction, revisiting the boundaries of 1.1400 the figure after two daily pullbacks in a row. The European Central Bank (ECB) is seen reducing its interest rates by 25 basis points.
GBP/USD hit fresh tops just pips away from the key 1.3300 hurdle, losing some momentum afterwards. Next on tap on the UK calendar will be the preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs on April 23.
USD/JPY set aside Tuesday’s uptick and refocused on the downside, retreating to fresh seven-month lows in the sub-142.00 zone. Balance of Trade results will be published along with the weekly readings from Foreign Bond Investment.
Extra gains put AUD/USD at shouting distance from the 0.6400 region, hitting new multi-week tops. The critical labour market report takes centre stage Down Under.
Prices of WTI maintained their choppy performance on Wednesday, advancing modestly to around the $62.00 mark per barrel following headlines of fresh US sanctions against Chinese importers of Iranian oil.
Gold prices rose to an all-time peak past the $3,340 mark per troy ounce backed by unabated tariff-led inflows into the safe haven universe and the weaker Greenback. Silver prices rose further north of the $33.00 mark per ounce, or new two-week highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold moves to record highs past $3,340 Premium
Gold now gathers extra steam and advances beyond the $3,340 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, hitting all-time highs amid ongoing worries over escalating US-China trade tensions, a weaker US Dollar and lack of news from Powell's speech.
Australian Dollar receives support from improved global risk mood, US Retail Sales eyed
The Australian Dollar extends its winning streak against the US Dollar for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, with the AUD/USD pair holding firm after the release of Australia’s Westpac Leading Index. The index’s six-month annualised growth rate eased to 0.6% in March from 0.9% in February.
EUR/USD remains in a consolidative range below 1.1400
EUR/USD navigates the latter part of Wednesday’s session with marked gains, although another test of the 1.1400 level remained elusive. The strong bounce in spot came on the back of a marked move lower in the US Dollar, which remained apathetic following the neutral stance from Chair Powell.
Bitcoin stabilizes around $83,000 as China opens trade talks with President Trump’s administration
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $83,500 on Wednesday after facing multiple rejections around the 200-day EMA. Bloomberg reports that China is open to trade talks with President Trump’s administration.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.