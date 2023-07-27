Forex Today: Volatility to remain high on ECB policy decision, US GDP data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 27:
The US Dollar is struggling to find demand on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's policy announcements and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. Although markets seem to have calmed down in the European morning, the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate decision and the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US could ramp up volatility in the second half of the day. The US economic docket will also feature Durable Goods Orders, weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data for June.
As expected, the Fed raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to the range of 5.25-5.5% after July policy meeting. There were only minor changes to the policy statement when compared to June. In the post-meeting press conference, Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that the policy was already restrictive and refrained from confirming another rate hike later in the year, triggering a decline in US T-bond yield and weighing on the USD. Early Thursday, the US Dollar Index consolidate its losses slightly below 101.00 and the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory at around 3.85%.
Federal Reserve Analysis: Quiet end to hikes? Powell calls for patience, markets set to party.
The ECB is also forecast to raise key rates by 25 bps. President Christine Lagarde's comments on policy outlook in the face of growing signs of economic slowdown in the Euro area will be scrutinized by participants.
ECB Preview: Another hike, but what next?
The US economy is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 1.8% in Q2 following the 2% expansion recorded in the first quarter.
US Q2 GDP Preview: Strong figures could help US Dollar in a “data-dependent” world.
EUR/USD snapped a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday and continued to push higher toward 1.1100 early Thursday.
GBP/USD closed in positive territory on Wednesday and touched its highest level in over a week near 1.2980 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase and trades below 1.2950 in the European session.
USD/JPY extended its weekly downtrend and fell below 140.00 before recovering above that level on Thursday. The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decisions in the Asian trading hours on Friday.
Gold benefited from retreating T-bond yields and advanced to a fresh weekly high above $1,980 in the Asian session on Thursday. Ahead of the key US data releases, however, XAU/USD lost its bullish momentum and retreated toward $1,970.
Bitcoin showed no noticeable reaction to the Fed policy decisions and extended its sideways grind at around $29,500. Ethereum registered small gains on Wednesday but lost its traction after testing $1,900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, extending gains in the European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness and upbeat mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high above 1.2950. The ongoing US Dollar retracement from the two-week top acts as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold recovery lost momentum above $1,970, eyes on US GDP
Gold price (XAU/USD) loses its traction after rising towards $1,982 heading into the early European session. Precious metals trade on a positive note for the third successive day on Thursday.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
European Central Bank Preview: Last hike? Not so fast, Lagarde set to lift Euro for three reasons Premium
Economic winter is coming to the Eurozone – at least according to the latest surveys coming out of the old continent. Will it make this near-certain European Central Bank interest-rate hike the last one in the cycle?